Sun shines on cue at autumn festival

It was almost like they ordered up the weather.

After heavy rain in Queenstown yesterday morning, the clouds parted and the sun came out right on time for the official opening of the Arrowtown Autumn Festival, now in its 38th year.

This year’s opening was again a celebration of the Maori and Chinese cultures, honouring the area’s early history, and included performances from the Arrowtown Ka-Muriwai kapa haka group and the Otago Southland Chinese Association lion dancers, along with perennial favourites, the Buckingham Belles.

Officially opening the festival at Buckingham Green, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers quipped it was the first time he had attended two events in one day where, at the first, Last Post was played and at the second there was a can-can.

This year’s four-day festival, finishing on Sunday, will feature more than 40 different events, about 70% of which are free, and is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors.

The majority of those people are expected tomorrow, to attend a market day, enjoy free street entertainment, and, at 2pm, the community parade — this year featuring about 35 floats and a 100-person marching band.

Festival co-ordinator Catherine Fallon said they were particularly grateful for support from sponsors, including naming sponsor Mora Wines & Artisan Kitchen, which had ensured the landmark event went from strength to strength, while remaining "as grassroots as possible".

"We don’t want to commercialise it, because that’s not what it’s about.

"It’s about getting the community — local entertainers, from preschool-age to high school and adults — on stage [and] giving them a chance to perform in front of a crowd. Most people know someone who’s performing, and that’s what it’s all about."

