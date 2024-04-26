'Deeply disappointed': Shotover Jet disrupts Anzac ceremonies

The owners of Shotover Jet have apologised for interrupting Anzac Day ceremonies on the Edith Cavell Bridge near Queenstown. File photo: Supplied.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has apologised for operating the Shotover Jet boat service during the Anzac Day service on the famous Edith Cavell Bridge.

Locals complained the performance of the Last Post was drowned out by the tourist jet boats on the river below yesterday morning.

Business Manager for Tumu Pākihi Shotover Jet Donald Boyer acknowledged the complaints.

"We apologise unreservedly for the disturbance our boats created during [yesterday’s] Anzac ceremony on the Edith Cavell Bridge.

Edith Cavell Bridge. Photo: ODT files.

"We are investigating our processes as we believe we should have done better.

"We are deeply disappointed at what has occurred and will ensure we halt operations for future Anzac ceremonies."

Edith Cavell Bridge was named after a British World War 1 nurse who was executed for helping wounded Allied soldiers escape occupied Belgium.

Queenstown Returned and Services Association has been approached for comment.