Chocolate giant Lindt opening Queenstown store

Master chocolatier Thomas Schnetzler will be whipping up chocolate treats during Lindt Chocolate Shop’s opening weekend

Calling chocoholics.

Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt confirms it is opening its first South Island store in Queenstown next weekend, April 5 and 6.

As a treat, the Lindt Chocolate Shop — in high-profile premises formerly occupied by the ANZ bank on the corner of Camp and Ballarat Sts — is hosting Swiss ‘master chocolatier’ Thomas Schnetzler.

Now based in Australia, Schnetzler — one of only five company master chocolatiers in the world — will be crafting Lindt milk chocolate truffles each day between 10am and 4pm.

According to a news release, "his lifelong mission is exploring new heights of chocolate indulgence".

He tells Mountain Scene he’s never been to Queenstown, but adds, "of course I have looked into it and the pictures look amazing".

"The snow-capped mountains indeed remind me of Switzerland.

"New Zealand is a very special place, and I can’t wait to see Queenstown and connect with many Lindt lovers there."

Established in Switzerland 180 years ago, Lindt has more than 2500 products in more than 120 countries.

It opened its first New Zealand store last September in the new Manawa Bay shopping centre near Auckland International Airport — shoppers reportedly queued out the door on opening day.

Aside from truffles, Lindt specialties include Crema Gelato ice cream, hot and chilled chocolate drinks and a pick-and-mix station where you bag up what you want then have it weighed at the counter.

Queenstown’s opening hours are 10am till 10pm Monday to Thursday and 10am till 11pm Friday till Sunday.