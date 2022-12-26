Monday, 26 December 2022

Chopper douses Queenstown grass fire

    By Oscar Francis
    A helicopter was used to get a grass fire under control on the outskirts of Queentown.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said three appliances and a tanker responded to the grass fire in Hanson Rd Queenstown Hills about 5.40pm.

    The fire reached a size of about 100m by 30m.

    A helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist.

    The fire was brought under control about 6.50pm, the spokeswoman said.

