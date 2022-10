Two helicopters were used to put out a large fire in the Cardrona Valley at the weekend.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to a controlled burn that got out-of-hand in Cardrona Valley Rd about 12.35pm on Saturday.

Two helicopters were requested and used to extinguish the fire, which burned about 25ha, the spokeswoman said.

