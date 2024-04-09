Classy Speargrass Flat offering

This four-bedroom Speargrass Flat Rd home is on the market this month. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A sumptuous house for sale in the Queenstown countryside is sited on a portion of the lavish former Speight Gardens at Speargrass Flat.

Owned since the early ’80s by Mairi and the late David Speight, the garden property was subdivided into three lots.

Those who bought the site at 448 Speargrass Flat Rd subsequently had a four-bedroom, two-bathroom designed by Arrowtowner Maarten Hofmans, to reflect the surrounding landscape, and expertly built by Arrowtown-based Cliff Erskine Builders, just over a decade ago.

The 432 square metre home on a 5567sqm section has been listed by local realtor Hamish Walker’s Walker & Co by way of a deadline sale closing April 24.

The property’s capital value is $4.55 million, of which the land value’s $1.57m and the improvement value’s $2.98m.

"I’d be surprised if it didn’t sell well north of this figure," Walker says.

The home’s indoor-outdoor flow.

He points out the property’s located "in one of the most in-demand areas of the Whakatipu Basin".

"The home’s located on a nice elevated part of the section and it captures 180-degree views.

"It’s incredibly sunny and private."

What impresses him is the home’s spaciousness, including "really wide hallways and a really high ceiling in most rooms".

"It’s even got an area above the garage for kids.

"It’s just a really well-designed and built home."

Features include a light-filled schist hallway, a kitchen with a spacious butler’s pantry and chic white benchtops, contrasting with the wood floors, and a master bedroom suite with a freestanding tub and his-and-hers basins.

As befits the property’s former life as a massive garden, the sheltered outdoor entertainment area has two living spaces set against manicured, terraced gardens with feature rocks and fruit trees.