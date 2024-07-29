Cocaine, ketamine seized in Queenstown raid

A police dog team raid in Queenstown has netted a haul of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD allegedly for supply.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said two people had been arrested following drug-related search warrants in the Southern and Canterbury Districts last week.

With the help of a drug dog team, raids in Queenstown led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD for supply.

He appeared in Queenstown District Court and was remanded to reappear today.

Police in Canterbury carried out simultaneous searches, turning up cash and more than 100 grams of cocaine.

A 61-year-old man has been held in custody on several charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, LSD, and cannabis for supply.

He is due to reappear in court at a later date.

Police urged anyone with information relating to illegal drug supply to contact them.