Consent sought for luxury hotel

An artist’s impression shows a revised concept of the proposed Grant Mount Earnslaw Hotel, planned for Glenorchy, for which a resource consent hearing began in Queenstown yesterday. ARTIST’S IMPRESSION: SUPPLIED

A Glenorchy developer is already in talks with a potential operator for a proposed small luxury hotel in the township, he says.

A two-day resource consent hearing began in Queenstown yesterday before independent commissioners, including chairman Ian Munro, for Douglas Rikard-Bell’s proposed Grant Mount Earnslaw Hotel, on land which was formerly home to the original Mount Earnslaw Hotel.

Mr Rikard-Bell’s company, Blackthorn Ltd, bought the 8079sqm site last March.

The proposed development had been scaled back since it was notified and now comprises a two-storey hotel with 52 rooms on the main site; two boat shed buildings in Islay St, including three accommodation units, service buildings and a day spa; and three food and beverage/retail buildings and a courtyard containing a glass pavilion in Mull St.

Mr Rikard-Bell told commissioners he had no plans to fence the pivotal site in the township, leaving the lower terrace open for community access.

"We are working with a preferred hotel operator in a confidential arrangement, at this stage.

"I hope it’s obvious, there’s a lot more [power] in the engine room [within] the team on this project.

"We are aiming to own this once it’s developed ... we are confident that this is a viable proposition."

The proposal attracted 83 submissions, 69 in opposition, including the Otago Regional Council.

It originally submitted the risk from hazards at the site had not been thoroughly identified, nor assessed and the proposed ground and floor levels had not been justified by having regard to the multiple natural hazards to which the site was exposed.

However, Blackthorn’s counsel Joshua Leckie, of Lane Neave, said while the ORC evidence had attacked risk assessment methodologies used and findings made by the applicant’s experts, "notably, in many cases, ORC’s own criticisms and consequent findings are made without any of their own site-specific assessment, or without providing a justifiable alternative risk assessment model".

The hearing continues.