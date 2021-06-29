Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Coronet Peak set to open on Wednesday

    After a delayed start, Coronet Peak will begin the winter season tomorrow.

    About 25cm of wind affected snow fell overnight on Monday and  Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr declared that winter has finally arrived at the ski field near Queenstown.

    “We are thrilled to have some fresh snow overnight and have topped it up with snowmaking," he said today.

    "It’s allowed us to lock in running Coronet Express and Meadows chairlifts along with the conveyor carpets on beginner slopes.

    “It’s still early season conditions, so we will keep the snowguns going while we can and aim to get the rest of the mountain open as conditions allow.”

    Wednesday Night Ski will kick off tomorrow too, with DJ Charlie Charalambides playing tunes on the deck from 5.30pm. 

