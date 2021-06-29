Skiers keen for fresh powder at Remarkables

NZSki said 25cm of snow fell overnight at the Remarkables, bringing the total in 72 hours to 55cm. Photo: Supplied

Queues were forming around the block this morning as NZSki battled the elements to open The Remarkables ski field in Queenstown.

About a hundred people patiently waited in the hope the buses would start running, but it wasn't until just after 11.30am that they got going.

NZSki said 25cm of snow fell overnight on the mountain, bringing the total in 72 hours to 55cm.

The ski field weather report said the risk of avalanche was considerable, meaning patrols were out in full force to ensure the mountain could be opened safely to the public.

"We are currently opening for the road for 4WD/All Wheel Drive with chains only."

Queenstown was blanketed in snow at ground level too, with Ritchies bus operator having to run an 4x4 shuttle service along the steep Fernhill Rd.

Orbus Queenstown posted on social media to say all routes were running by mid-morning, if slightly delayed and some would be using the 4x4 vehicles.

Coronet Peak received 25cm of snow, but would not open until tomorrow.

Crown Range road linking Queenstown with Wanaka was set to reopen at 1.30pm. Chains may be required in certain sections, the QLDC advised.

At the Kiwi Birdlife Park this morning this weka was picking through the snow and mud to find a hearty breakfast, while up by Skyline Gondola the snow was several centimetres thick. Photo: Matthew Mckew

