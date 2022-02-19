Covid case at Queenstown Primary School

A Queenstown primary school has been added to the ever-expanding list of Otago schools with a positive Covid case.

Queenstown Primary School principal Fiona Cavanagh told parents in a letter today there was a case in the school community.

Staff were working to identify any close contacts of the confirmed case and would provide an update shortly, she said.

‘‘If your child is in Room 28, stay home until we provide you with an update,’’ she said.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health yesterday showed that 20-29-year-olds made up the largest number of cases in Otago and Southland during the current outbreak, but seven children aged under 9 had also contracted the disease.

There are a further 25 people aged 10-19 with the disease in the south.

In Queenstown, Wakatipu High School confirmed a case on Wednesday.

In Dunedin, Carisbrook School principal Katrina Munro said yesterday only 34 children and some staff had been required to isolate as close contacts of a case, but 194 pupils were off school from a roll of 300.

Bradford School also has a Covid case.

Covid-19 was first reported in southern schools last weekend when all year 5 and 6 pupils at Musselburgh School were identified as close contacts of a positive case.