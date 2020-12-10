Crews tackle garage fire in Queenstown

Photo supplied: Kelsey Pisciotta

Three fire crews from Queenstown have responded to a garage fire in Arthurs Point.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to an incident on McChesney Rd just after 11am.

There had been a car inside and the fire had spread to the nearby vegetation.

Residents took to social media to share pictures of the fire, which engulfed the garage, and the black smoke.

The Fenz spokeswoman said the garage itself was "pretty well extinguished" by the time firefighters arrived and the situation was under control by 11.21am.

Crews remained on the scene.