Cyclist knocks mountain equivalent off for a cause

Queenstown mountain biker Simon Noble (left) and Makingtrax founder Jezza Williams. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT

Queenstown mountain biker Simon Noble successfully biked the vertical height of Mt Everest in one day, finishing up at 11pm on Wednesday last week.

To reach 8848m vertical metres, Mr Noble biked up and down the Skyline access road 21 and a-half times, which took him 22 hours.

He raised more than $6500 for inclusive tourism provider Makingtrax, to help it buy a gravity quad — a four-wheel, downhill mountain bike.

On Thursday, Mr Noble said he was "pretty tired" but had been awake by 6.30am.

Physically he was feeling "quite good" other than a sore knee and tender muscles.

Makingtrax founder Jezza Williams said Mr Noble’s effort was "very touching".

"The awareness it got and [which] we’re getting ... it’s unbelievable to have the support of not only Simon but his whole crew, the mountain bike club and Skyline."

Mr Noble’s Givealittle page — "The Longest Long Day" — will remain open until the end of the year.

