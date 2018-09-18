Debates on voluntary euthanasia bill

Hamish Walker

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker is organising two public debates on proposed legislation to legalise voluntary euthanasia.

The debates, on Act MP David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill, will be held in Queenstown and Gore on October 1.

The Bill seeks to give people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of requesting assisted dying. It will have its second reading early next year.

Sir Bill English and his wife Mary, Lady English, will argue against the Bill, while Mr Seymour and former Labour MP Maryan Street will argue in its favour.

"It's an opportunity for the public to hear more on the bill and also an opportunity for me to hear the public's thoughts on it,'' Mr Walker said.

The Gore debate will be held at the Gore District Memorial RSA at 1pm.

The Queenstown debate will be held at the Queenstown Memorial Hall at 7pm.