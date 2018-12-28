'Disappointed' after drink-drivers caught

Police are "still really disappointed" with the resort's drink-driving record after several people were caught drink-driving over the Christmas period, Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said.

Six suspected drink-drivers were stopped and breath-tested in the resort between last Saturday and Christmas Day.

Snr Sgt Enoka said it was good to see no-one was arrested on the lakefront as hundreds of revellers celebrated Christmas Day but has issued a reminder if people drink and drive, they "will get caught".

A 23-year-old Queenstown man was stopped by officers operating a checkpoint on Lake Esplanade on Christmas Day.

He blew a reading of 347mcg and was issued with a $200 fine.

A Swedish man (30) was stopped at the same checkpoint that day and blew a reading of 473mcg.

He was charged with drink-driving and was due to appear in court next month.

Four other drivers were stopped by officers in the resort on Saturday.

An Arrowtown man was stopped on Lake Esplanade and blew a reading of 309mcg.

A 31-year-old tourist was stopped in Camp St after police received reports of a car driving the wrong way on the road. He blew a reading of 303mcg.

Both men were handed fines.

A 31-year-old man, of Queenstown, was charged with drink-driving after being stopped in Gorge Rd.

He gave a reading of 927mcg, more than three times the breath-alcohol limit, and was suspended from driving for 28 days.

He was due to appear in court next month.

Officers responded to several other incidents over the Christmas period.

Two New Zealand men were arrested for not paying fines when they were last in the country, after they arrived at Queenstown Airport this week.

A 37-year-old was arrested and released without charge on Christmas Day after arranging to pay his fines.

Another man (38) was detained after being arrested on Boxing Day.

He was released yesterday morning after he arranged to settle his fines.