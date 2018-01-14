Dive squad to start search for tourist tomorrow

The police dive squad will begin searching Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu tomorrow for an American tourist who is presumed dead after a tandem skydive went wrong.

Tyler Nii (27) from California has not been seen since Wednesday, when he and his tandem-skydiving instructor crashed into the lake.

The instructor was rescued from the water 20 minutes later, with only minor bruises.

The police have previously said recovering the body of Mr Nii would be complex because the water where he fell is 250 metres deep.

The police are looking at using sonar technology to help locate the body.