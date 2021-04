PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Helping out at a Wakatipu Reforestation Trust planting day near Arrowtown on Saturday are (from left) Maggie (9), Ollie (13) and Tim (11) Browne, of Lake Hayes Estate.

The siblings were among about 50 volunteers who planted 600 natives on either side of a riverside trail near the township’s Chinese Village.

It was second of the trust’s four volunteer days this autumn.