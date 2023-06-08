'Don't cross the Colonel': KFC forces burger name change

The World Bar has popped a little jibe aimed at KFC in its menu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

American fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken’s chewed into a Queenstown hospitality institution for daring to label its popular Korean Fried Chicken Burger "KFC Burger".

The World Bar co-owner/general manager Gary Livesey confirmed the establishment recently received a "cease and desist" letter from New Zealand lawyers acting for KFC.

They had now renamed it - you guessed it - the "Korean Fried Chicken Burger".

"I didn’t want to cross the Colonel - he’s got too much love and respect around these parts," Mr Livesey said.

"I was flattered we’re on the Colonel’s radar - our chicken burgers are that good that KFC are getting worried."

In labelling it a KFC burger, Mr Livesey agreed they had only been having fun.

"It’s obviously not anything like a KFC burger. I think our product is much better," Mr Livesey said.

"But I didn’t anticipate any dissension at all from the big boys, so it was quite funny to receive a letter - we all found it rather hilarious," Mr Livesey said.

"It only took them about six years to notice, so they’re pretty sharp."

Despite removing the offending term in their reprinted menu, they had still managed a little poke at the Colonel.

After a description of the burger, they had added the following message, in brackets: "A new name because the Colonel tried to sue us from using his three letters. Yes, really."

"I thought it would be remiss to miss the opportunity," Mr Livesey said.