Drax Project, Broods to play Coronet Peak gig

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said he was "stoked" to have secured the acts and expects revellers to come from across the country to NZ Ski’s first major summer gig on March 21.
“We’ve hosted some awesome artists up Coronet Peak during the winter season and hope to replicate the same atmosphere this summer.’’
Drax Project average almost 3 million listens a month on Spotify and rose to prominence in 2017 with Woke Up Late, which now has over 110 million streams on the music platform.
Catching Feelings, featuring Six60, further catapulted the Wellington band into the global spotlight.
Pre-sale tickets for the all ages gig go on sale tomorrow at 7pm and general sales start the following day at 4pm.