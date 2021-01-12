Tuesday, 12 January 2021

4.11 pm

Drax Project, Broods to play Coronet Peak gig

    By Matthew Mckew
    Drax Project. Photo: supplied
    Drax Project and Broods are set to cause an avalanche of fans to descend on Coronet Peak in March, as Queenstown plays host to a major double-header.

    Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said he was "stoked" to have secured the acts and expects revellers to come from across the country to NZ Ski’s first major summer gig on March 21.

    “We’ve hosted some awesome artists up Coronet Peak during the winter season and hope to replicate the same atmosphere this summer.’’

    Drax Project average almost 3 million listens a month on Spotify and rose to prominence in 2017 with Woke Up Late, which now has over 110 million streams on the music platform.

    Catching Feelings, featuring Six60, further catapulted the Wellington band into the global spotlight.

    Broods - siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott - are back from Los Angeles. Photo: supplied
    Meanwhile, Nelson duo Broods  - who have toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding - are back on Kiwi soil after returning from Los Angeles.

    Pre-sale tickets for the all ages gig go on sale tomorrow at 7pm and general sales start the following day at 4pm.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

