'Extreme care' urged on snowy Crown Range

The sun rises over a snowy Crown Range summit this morning. Screengrab: MetService webcam

Drivers are being urged to take "extreme care" on the Crown Range after overnight snow blanketed the summit.

The road had been cleared and crews were now applying grit to icy sections, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

"There's still further snow in the forecast for the Crown Range this morning so please make sure you're prepared for changing conditions," the council said in a roading update.

Drivers were advised to take "extreme care" and carry chains and be ready to fit them if required.

Icy conditions could also be expected on roads around Arrowtown.