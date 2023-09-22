Fears slips may have damaged Queenstown graves

As the clean-up continues in Queenstown following the recent heavy rain, there are concerns over potential damage to graves in the town's cemetery.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this evening officials had been working closely with geotechnical engineers to determine a safe approach to clearing debris on Upper Brecon St.

"The team is continuing to evaluate the weather forecast and expert advice to recommend an appropriate approach to allowing affected businesses at the top of Brecon St to reopen safely.

"The current cordon at the intersection of Brecon and Isle Sts will remain in place overnight for safety reasons."

There is currently no public access to Queenstown Cemetery, for safety reasons, following slips caused by the heavy rains. Photo: RNZ

Emergency Operations Centre Controller, and Community Services General Manager Ken Bailey said many people in the community would be concerned about potential damage to their loved ones’ graves in Queenstown Cemetery.

“Parts of the cemetery have been affected by slips caused by heavy rain since yesterday. There is currently no public access for safety reasons while inspections continue.

"The emergency management and QLDC Parks and Reserves teams are liaising closely with religious groups and iwi,” he said.

“We appreciate the distress this is likely to be causing to those friends and family members affected and we will provide further updates to the community as soon as we possibly can.”

He said tomorrow work was expected to involve clearing debris from one side of Brecon St (adjacent to Kingpin and neighbouring businesses) to provide safe pedestrian access.

"The other side of the road will be cordoned off while we work to further assess and safely clear the area."

A barrier will be in place to maintain pedestrian safety.

"This approach relies on continued dry conditions, as forecast over the coming days. In the case of further heavy rain, the cordon at the Isle/Brecon St intersection will be reinstated."

He said good progress has been made to divert water to a manhole in the Reavers Lane area, but further work was required to clear a blocked culvert at the base of the catchment.

Council staff contacted had remaining affected properties directly, and access to all remaining properties had been reinstated.