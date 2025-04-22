Festival all about 'uplifting the next generation'

REPORT: TRACEY ROXBURGH / PHOTO: SADHBH PHOTOGRAPHY

Members of the Rejoice! community choir project brought the curtain down on the 2025 Whakatipu Music Festival at the Queenstown Memorial Centre yesterday afternoon.

Festival director Anne Rodda said the choir, primarily comprising members of the Queenstown community, supported by members of the National Youth Choir and Lexus Song Quest prizewinners, learnt The Hallelujah Chorus, O Fortuna and Ode to Joy and had just three rehearsals under the guidance of directors Dr Karen Grylls and Elise Bradley before yesterday’s performance.

"The whole premise of this festival is about uplifting the next generation and about creating space for them to work next to, and alongside, the professionals, and so here you have it — the professionals, the young artists and community artists making a joyful noise together."

Held every three years, this year’s festival, again sponsored by the family of Arrowtown-based music philanthropist Sir Michael Hill, featured six public concerts, three private concerts and three workshops.

Participants had shown "150% commitment", but "we need the community to invest in supporting by coming to live music", she said.

"The community needs to invest in events ... by buying tickets and by being there, otherwise it’s too hard."