Finely balanced talents

PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Queenstown-based street performers Jodie Nakat and Simon West display their acrobatic talents at Moke Lake, near Queenstown, yesterday.

They perform together and also individually.

Ms Nakat has a comedy and hula-hooping routine and Mr West a comedy and juggling show.

They performed their "actrobatic" show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.

The pair are camping at Moke Lake with friends and family who have travelled from overseas and the North Island.

Ms Nakat, who also teaches at Wakatipu High School, said Moke Lake was a "nice place to camp and hang out".

The holiday season was the best time to perform street shows in Queenstown, she said.

"[There are] heaps of people in town at the moment."

They both acknowledged street performance was not a profession known for its job security.

"Street performing [is] a dying art," Mr West said.

That was all the more reason for people to get out and support it, Ms Nakat said.