Five mpox cases now linked to Queenstown Winter Pride

File photo: Reuters

Three more cases of mpox have been linked to the Queenstown's Winter Pride festival bringing the total to five.

The Ministry of Health said testing confirmed the virus as clade II, the type which has caused the global outbreak.

All of New Zealand’s mpox cases since reporting began in 2022 have to date been clade II.

Investigations may result in other cases – but the overall risk of mpox to New Zealand remains low, Minister of Health Shane Reti said.

"These cases and other people potentially exposed to mpox during the festival are being supported by the National Public Health Service and Sexual Health Services," Dr Susan Jack, national clinical director, Protection National Public Health Service said.

In response, the government said it was taking steps around the country's response to the virus, including widening access to vaccine availability.

"As the mpox virus can spread through close contact (including intimate / sexual contact) with a person with mpox, we also strongly urge anyone with symptoms to refrain from sexual activity and seek support," Dr Jack said.

Globally, mpox has mostly affected the following groups, who are at greatest risk of contacting it:

• Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM)

• People who have sex with MSM — this may include people of any gender or sexual identity, whether they are transgender or cisgender, and non-binary people. There is also higher risk for those with multiple anonymous sexual partners.

Others who are at risk include those who are at occupational risk of exposure, including healthcare workers who are travelling to provide relief to areas where there are outbreaks of mpox.

People at greater risk of mpox can book a consultation with a health professional at a sexual health service to discuss prevention options, including vaccination.