Flights to map mineral potential measuring magnetism, radiation

An aerial survey to assess mineral deposits and the geology of the wider Queenstown Lakes District will get under way next week.

New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals commercial analysis manager David Darby said the scientific study is part of bigger Crown project to measure the country’s mineral estate.

The magnetic and radiation-sensitive survey is under the scope of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment which was allocated $6million in the 2014 Budget for aeromagnetic surveys.

Mr Darby said the Otago area would total 12,750 square kilometres — stretching from Wanaka to Nightcaps.

"The area is known to be prospective for a variety of mineral deposits but there is a lack of information about the nature of the resources it holds.

"In addition to providing better information about the mineral estate the survey may also provide other information such as fault lines, aquifers and soils which can help inform decisions on land use, environmental planning and engineering and construction projects.

"It may also provide information about if and where there are deposits of ‘green minerals’ such as lithium, rare earth elements and nickel-cobalt used in renewable technology."

He stressed the unique terrain could prove challenging — as could weather variations. Survey aircraft would fly over the area and use instruments to measure the magnetic fields and natural radiation characteristics of the ground below.

Mr Darby admitted flights might cause disruption as the aircraft flew at low altitude, usually around 115 feet (35m) for a helicopter or 200 feet (60m) for an aeroplane. Asked if findings could result in areas being opened up for mining, he said the aim of the flights was to identify areas worthy of further exploration.

"It is important to remember that this is the first step in a long process and if anything is found it could be years before any further exploration takes place. If geologically prospective areas are identified, it is not a given that the area will be explored or mined."

Previous surveys have been carried out in Northland, Nelson, Marlborough, Murchison, the West Coast, northern Otago and Southland.