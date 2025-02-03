Frankton man named as victim of Southland crash

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash in rural Southland last week.

He was 29-year-old Thomas George Murdoch of Frankton.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 10pm on Thursday, January 30 on Fairlight Rd, about halfway between Garston and Kingston at the southern end of Lake Whakatipu.

An obituary published in the Southland Times stated he died "in an unfortunate 4WD accident".

Senior sergeant Pete Graham said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.