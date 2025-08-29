Queenstown school target of threatening email

Photo: ODT Files

Queenstown Primary School's day is "continuing as usual" after it received a threatening email sent to several schools in New Zealand.

Police are making inquiries after "a number of schools across New Zealand received threatening emails this morning," a spokeswoman said.

"We know emails of this nature can cause significant fear and concern, however it is important to note that so far we have not established any actual threat to any school."

Queenstown Primary School principal Fiona Cavanagh confirmed the school received the email this morning.

It had sought advice from the Ministry of Education and police, with police visiting the school, Ms Cavanagh said.

The school was following its crisis management guidelines, but there was "no lockdown" and the school day was continuing as usual.

An email would go out to parents informing them about the situation, she said.

Queenstown primary deputy principal Matt Leach told the Herald the school received a “bomb threat” in an email.

“They spammed a number of schools,” he said.

Shotover Primary School principal Ben Witheford said it had not received the email, and had not taken any action as it was a teacher-only day at the school.

Glenorchy School board chairman Tom Butler said the school had not received the email.

Arrowtown School principal James Rasmussen said the school had not received the email.

Wakatipu High School principal Oded Nathan said the school had not received the email.

- Allied Media