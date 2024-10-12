Fundraising trifecta at The Hills

Cure Kids’ South Island engagement manager Will Hall, left, with Sir Michael and Christine Lady Hill. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Arrowtown's The Hills is pulling out all stops to support child health research charity Cure Kids next month.

It’s staging ‘The Twilight Experience’ on November 14 — a unique three-pronged event featuring golf, a sculpture tour and a lavish three-course dinner.

Owned and developed by mega-jewellers Christine Lady Hill and Sir Michael Hill, The Hills has been a major supporter of Cure Kids since 2008.

A Sean Henry sculpture, Walking Figure, in front of The Hills’ clubhouse.

"What I think is really lovely is it’s literally a Queenstown-born charity [born out of the former Child Health Research Foundation]," Sir Michael says.

"We’re privileged to be able to support such a worthwhile cause."

November 14’s event starts 3pm with Ambrose pairs on The Hill’s par-3 9-holer, The Farm, where you can be made to look good if you’re paired with a proper golfer.

"You can’t lose," says Cure Kids’ South Island engagement manager Will Hall. "You might lose a few balls but everyone’s a winner."

Sir Michael, who’ll tee off, says "I’ve got some new clubs so you never know, but I’m not a very good golfer — I’ll warn you now, the gallery needs to stand well back".

From 5.30pm, Lady Christine takes guests on a golf cart-guided tour of the property’s 12 or so sculptures.

"I know quite a bit about each one, I remember buying them and where we got them from and who’s made them," she says.

The sculptures include Englishman Sean Henry’s huge The Seated Man and Walking Figure, work by the Hills’ son, Mark, and the must-see The Wolves Are Coming — comprising 110 cast iron wolves and a giant warrior — by China’s Liu Ruowang.

The Twilight Experience concludes at 7.30pm with a three-course dinner at the clubhouse which will include matching Amsifield wines along with Canyon beers and Rifters G&Ts — plus a talk from Sir Michael.

Hall adds Cure Kids is "the largest funder of child health research outside the government, and is doing a lot of work for kids living within Queenstown-Lakes".

"We’ll be highlighting a few issues and talking about some of the best researchers out of Otago University, and there’ll be chances to bid on auction items."

Tickets, $295 per person, are for sale via will@curekids.org.nz