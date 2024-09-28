Gin bar gem on the market

This Arthurs Point hospo business, at 1 Powder Tce, is for sale. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The owner of Queenstown’s world-award-winning Broken Heart spirits is selling his Arthurs Point cellar door.

Joerg Henkenhaf, who launched Broken Heart from his Arrow Junction distillery in 2012, opened Gin Garden in 2021, incorporating a boutique bar, restaurant and tasting room.

He says it’s on the market as it’s been hard to find staff and trading’s been difficult — he opened six weeks before the second Covid lockdown and has since had to weather a recession.

"I need to be here 90% of my time, but this is only one-sixth of my total sales."

He’s got an asking price of $90,000, which includes chattels with a book value of $230,000, and has placed the business with local Bayleys commercial sales consultant Allister Simpson.

Simpson says a new owner, who’d initially take on a four-year lease, could carry on the current business or operate some other hospo outlet like a cafe.

There’s also potential with the back portion of the 145 square metre premises currently vacant — an art gallery formerly operated there.

Because Gin Garden has an off-licence, Simpson says this space might work as a bottle shop or a convenience store since Arthurs Point no longer has one.

The restaurant/bar has seating for 35 people, as well as a garden out front and six carparks at the back.

Simpson notes any new business would serve not only the growing Arthurs Point community but also anyone driving past, whether between central Queenstown and Arrowtown or on their way to or from Coronet Peak.

The only caveat, he says, is the landlords would need to approve whatever went in.

"I see this as a critical part of the community, things like this create community — tourists get a good vibe because they’re meeting locals and locals get to meet people from overseas."

Henkenhaf says he’d ideally like a new owner to continue selling his spirits, but if not, he has an option to shift his cellar door to Buzzstop, at Frankton’s Country Lane.