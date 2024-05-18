Going, going, gone

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of the last available lots at Shotover Country has been snapped up at auction.

Property records show vendor Mana Kono purchased the 1038 square metre section, at 18 Toni’s Terrace (above), in 2015 for $279,000.

Originally from Japan, Kono moved to Queenstown in 2010 and subsequently bought the land for one of her sons to build on.

Following a change of circumstances, she decided to sell it instead.

Marketed by Colliers’ James O’Hagan, his colleague, Richie Heap, opened bidding yesterday at $600,000 — he sold it under the hammer 19 bids later for $795,000.