Height the final hurdle for billion-dollar Queenstown project

Planned Lakeview-Taumata development

Development of a billion-dollar accommodation and retail complex in Queenstown was at a crossroads last night, as the height of the proposed buildings remained contentious.

A panel considering fast-tracked consenting of the first two stages of the Lakeview-Taumata development signalled last week it would reject the proposal unless the height of the planned buildings was lowered.

The applicant behind the proposal had until last night to tell the Environmental Protection Authority whether it wanted to file amended plans.

No word had come through either way.

The development would be on the former Queenstown Lakeview Holiday Park, to the west of the Queenstown central business district.

The first two stages would cover the southwestern corner of the development, which was intended to feature 224 apartments, 96 ‘‘co-living units’’, 432sqm of retail space at ground level, 2068sqm of hospitality space and 148 car parks.

Co-living units were described as a modern form of rental accommodation that included some communal facilities.

Five inter-connected buildings were envisaged to be between eight and 13 levels high.

Commissioners suggested as many as five storeys might be lost from part of the design, and some buildings could be reduced by two or three levels.

The panel provided two illustrations as an indication of ‘‘potentially grantable options’’.

‘‘Both options substantially exceed the district plan height limits but ... We may find that they achieve acceptable townscape integration with adjacent land.’’

One of the parties in the QT Lakeview Developments consortium, 94 Feet, said yesterday it was taking time to evaluate the panel’s position.

If the consortium provided notice it would file amended plans, those plans would need to be in front of the authority on December 2.

The panel is obliged to issue a final decision by December 16.

The height of the buildings was the ‘‘single outstanding issue’’ that required resolution, the panel has said.

‘‘We are satisfied that all other matters have been resolved by the applicant’s amendments to the proposal.’’

In its application, QT Lakeview Developments noted the Queenstown Lakes District Council had recognised for at least a decade the city’s central business district needed to be expanded.

In 2014, the council identified an area that included a campground as a suitable option for accommodating expansion.

Much of the land was rezoned in 2016.

QT Lakeview Developments was selected as a partner to develop most of the Lakeview subzone.

A master development plan was created, but the panel identified ‘‘disconnection’’ between this and the district plan.

The panel has also invited comment on a draft set of conditions for the proposal and the deadline for feedback is tomorrow.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz