Hopes of clear skies tomorrow to welcome twice-disrupted fundraiser

Organisers of the 61st Glenorchy Races, being held tomorrow, are hoping for a huge day after the past two events have been disrupted, one by weather and the other by Covid restrictions. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVES

A small crew of people in Glenorchy are keeping a close watch on the weather forecast for this weekend, hoping the precipitation predicted is not enough to scupper the town's annual race day.The 61st Glenorchy Races are planned for tomorrow, and after two years of disruptions, organisers are hoping everything, and everyone, comes to the party.

In 2021 the unconventional race day, run on the rugby grounds/recreation reserve/golf course, was cancelled for the first time in the event's history after heavy rain made the track unsafe.

Last year, Covid rules in play at the time required everyone attending to present a vaccine pass to enter, which affected crowd numbers and entries.

However, Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy hoped for a smoother run this year.

"We're a little bit concerned about the rain, but I think it's not going to be too much, so I think it will be OK."

She also expected numbers might be slightly down again this year, because of A Summer's Day _ Live, featuring UB40, Jefferson Starship and Dragon at Queenstown Polo from 4.30pm, and because the race day, held annually the first Saturday after New

Year, had missed the New Year peak crowd numbers.

Regardless, Ms Percy expected the community fundraiser would still prove popular, six decades on.

The event originated from a family picnic day, where horses were brought along for some gymkhana-type races, but became increasingly popular over the years, leading to the decision to turn it into a fundraiser.

Ms Percy said the Lakeside Rugby Club, which organised the race day, used the fundraised money to help anything or anyone within the Glenorchy community, though the focus was on sports-related endeavours.

"In the last couple of years we've donated money for a lawnmower for the golf club ... any local kids who represent Otago, or who are doing really well sports-wise, we give them petrol vouchers for travel.

"We also try to encourage [Glenorchy] kids to go to Outward Bound, and we pay a percentage towards that as well."

Gates open at 9am tomorrow; the same 10 quirky races _ including a relay, double-banking, a stockman's race and a quarter-mile sprint _ were planned from 11am.

The last race would be held about 4.30pm, after which local band The Cellar Doors would set up to entertain the crowds on the Rec Ground from about 6.30pm.

Ms Percy said the $20 entry fee for adults would go straight to the community coffers, children's entry was free.

