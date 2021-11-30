Hotel to open in precinct next month

An artist’s impression shows the 120-room Sudima Queenstown Five Mile, which will open on December 23.IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Another Queenstown hotel will open before Christmas.

The four-and-a-half-star 120-room Sudima Hotel, in the Five Mile precinct on the Frankton Flats, will open its doors on December 23.

It will be the third hotel to open in the space of weeks — Quest Queenstown, at Remarkables Park, opened at the beginning of this month, while Holiday Inn Remarkables Park, developed by QLong Investments Ltd, is due to open early next month.

Sudima Queenstown Five Mile — whose owners say it is reminiscent of an armadillo — is the seventh Sudima Hotels property in the group’s portfolio, and follows the recent opening of Sudima Auckland City, while Sudima Kaikoura will launch next spring.

Sudima Hotels chief operating officer Les Morgan said that while New Zealand’s borders might still be closed, the country was ‘‘open for business’’ and the company had already seen increased interest and bookings for December, January and February.

It was hoped the hotel would gain carboNZero certification as soon as possible after opening.

Several ground-floor tenants have already moved in, including Kathmandu, Bivouac Outdoor, Redcurrent, Holly & Ivy and Peak Interiors, and more are set to open soon.

