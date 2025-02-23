Huge interest in new Kingston town

Registrations of interest are flocking in for Kingston Village. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Attracted by lots priced from $299,999, about 1000 people have registered interest in sections in Kingston Village, south of the existing township.

Developer Kingston Village Ltd (KVL) is also holding open days this Saturday 10am-1pm and on March 2, 2-5pm — the same day a world record attempt for the most Toyota Hiluxes in one place is being held nearby.

On the first sales day, March 7, 25 sections are being released.

"We’re expecting with the interest we’ve got so far we’ll do probably in reasonably quick succession another two or three releases to sell down that first stage of 75 lots," says Bayleys Queenstown agent Jimmy Allen, who’s marketing the subdivision — ultimately about 750 sections — with colleague Jessica Coburn.

Those registering interest are emailed information and asked to rank their preferred section.

"Basically they get allocated from there on a first-in-first-served basis."

From his experience with Queenstown’s Hanley’s Farm’s first release, "for the people registered to the people you converted to sales, it was probably about 10 to 15%".

KVL’s hoping buyers get title in about 12 months’ time.