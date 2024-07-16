Independent hearings panel appointed for urban intensification plan

Hearings on a controversial variation in the Queenstown Lakes District, which would ramp up urban intensification, will begin next year.

The council has appointed Former NZ Post chairwoman Jane Taylor, senior urban planner and urban designer Ian Munro and Wanaka-based councillor Lyal Cocks to the independent hearings panel for the "proposed urban intensification variation", which attracted a total of 1364 submissions and further submissions — the latter closed last month.

The variation was sparked by the National Policy Statement for Urban Development, which directs "tier two" councils, such as the Queenstown Lakes District Council, to enable more height and density in certain locations.

It would allow for changes to the zoning and associated rules and standards of some of the district’s urban land.

That would enable increased intensification of existing urban environments, and a diverse range of housing types in "suitable" locations, such as near commercial activities, or with existing or planned access to frequent public transport services.

It would also provide for increased densities and heights of buildings in existing urban environments, allowing for the development of smaller and attached-style housing near public infrastructure.

Planning and development general manager David Wallace earlier said the district’s current planning system had a "limited ability" to enable the range of homes people wanted or needed — the variation would enable intensification of existing urban environments and a diverse range of housing types in suitable locations to provide more choice for communities.

The proposed variation was endorsed for notification by the council last June, while the inclusion of Lake Hawea South was endorsed last August.

Precise dates for the hearings are yet to be announced.