Inspiring golfers of the future

Young golfers participating in last year’s Futures Festival of Golf. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

About 250 youngsters will be golfing — for free — on the last day of the New Zealand Open at Arrowtown’s Millbrook, March 3.

The Futures Festival of Golf, organised by Golf NZ and sponsored by Hyundai NZ, comprises fun activities for 5 to 18-year-olds of all skill levels, including mini putt, chipping challenges and longest drive.

Golf NZ’s South Island young people participation manager, Libby Davenport, says while participants will mainly be from Otago/Southland, others are coming from Nelson, Christchurch, Ashburton and Timaru, while there’s even interest from Napier and Wellington.

The youngsters also receive a free piece of merch, while Hyundai will crank up a slushy machine powered by an electric vehicle.

Going by past years, it’s anticipated many of the NZ Open ambassadors will also mingle with the junior golfers.

For those aged 12 to 18, with a handicap of less than 25, the Futures festival also includes the Hyundai Futures Ambrose Open for teams of three, which will be played on six holes of the NZ Open course — there’ll also be a longest-drive challenge hole.

Many of those at the festival are expected to stay on for the final day of the Open.