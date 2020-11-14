International recognition for resort, sector

Millbrook Resort. Photo: Ben Arthur

The irony.

In a year in which international tourists cannot visit Queenstown, the resort has been named Oceania's leading city destination in the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

The awards, which acknowledge excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark in industry excellence.

Queenstown, despite not officially being a city, beat Auckland, Cairns, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney for the destination honour.

Blanket Bay was named as Oceania's Leading Boutique Resort and Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort was named Oceania's Leading Hotel.

In the New Zealand category, Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa won the leading hotel award, The Rees Hotel had the country’s leading hotel residences, Hulbert House, in Ballarat St, was named the country's leading lodge and Millbrook won New Zealand’s leading resort.

Lodge at The Hills, The Spire Hotel, Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa and Active Adventures were all finalists in the Oceania section, while Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa and Rydges Lakeland Resort Queenstown were finalists in the New Zealand section.

Destination Queenstown interim chief executive Ann Lockhart said she was delighted Queenstown had been recognised.

"After a tough 2020, winning these awards is something that Queenstown can be truly proud of.

"We hope that it inspires New Zealanders who haven’t yet been to Queenstown to visit us this summer and, of course, our Australian neighbours to visit us when they can."



