Saturday, 14 November 2020

International recognition for resort, sector

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Millbrook Resort. Photo: Ben Arthur
    Millbrook Resort. Photo: Ben Arthur
    The irony.

    In a year in which international tourists cannot visit Queenstown, the resort has been named Oceania's leading city destination in the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

    The awards, which acknowledge excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark in industry excellence.

    Queenstown, despite not officially being a city, beat Auckland, Cairns, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney for the destination honour.

    Blanket Bay was named as Oceania's Leading Boutique Resort and Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort was named Oceania's Leading Hotel.

    In the New Zealand category, Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa won the leading hotel award, The Rees Hotel had the country’s leading hotel residences, Hulbert House, in Ballarat St, was named the country's leading lodge and Millbrook won New Zealand’s leading resort.

    Lodge at The Hills, The Spire Hotel, Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa and Active Adventures were all finalists in the Oceania section, while Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa and Rydges Lakeland Resort Queenstown were finalists in the New Zealand section.

    Destination Queenstown interim chief executive Ann Lockhart said she was delighted Queenstown had been recognised.

    "After a tough 2020, winning these awards is something that Queenstown can be truly proud of.

    "We hope that it inspires New Zealanders who haven’t yet been to Queenstown to visit us this summer and, of course, our Australian neighbours to visit us when they can."


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter