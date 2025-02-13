Lake Hayes slapped with water restrictions after 'unsustainable' use

Lakes Hayes. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Residents around Lake Hayes are being ordered to cut their water use after "unsustainable" demand on the network this month.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said water alert level 1 restrictions were in place with immediate effect for properties around Lake Hayes.

QLDC infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason said the local water network had experienced "significant and sustained demand" in February which resulted in a consistent breach of the area’s water take limits.

“Water is being drawn from the Lake Hayes bore at an unsustainable rate and beyond what we’re allowed to take.

"By making a few simple changes to how water is being used at home, everyone can help ensure we return to within our approved limits,” Mr Mason said.

The restrictions apply to properties around Lake Hayes, including Bendemeer, Threepwood, Slopehill Road, and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Road.

Residents and visitors in the area are required to:

Keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times

Only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

Reservoir levels were being monitored throughout the Queenstown Lakes District, with the warm and dry summer leading to high water use, the council said.