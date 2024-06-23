Last bank bailing from CBD

ANZ’s closing its Queenstown CBD branch within the next two months. Photo: Philip Chandler

The last bank’s withdrawing from Queenstown’s CBD.

ANZ is closing its high-profile branch on the corner of Camp and Ballarat Sts, opposite The Mall and the Village Green, "due to reducing customer demand in the CBD", a bank spokesperson says.

The bank’s "reviewed the requirement for two branches in Queenstown", as its lease expires later this year, and has decided to consolidate into its branch at Frankton’s Five Mile.

Staff in the CBD branch will all relocate to Frankton, though its business team will remain downtown.

"Our intention is to retain a Smart ATM (able to take deposits) in or near the current [CBD] site."

ANZ’s been on the ground floor of Ngai Tahu Property’s Te Ahi complex since it was built in 2009.

Its impending shutdown follows the closures of BNZ, SBS, ASB and Westpac branches in the CBD. Some banks maintained a presence through ATM lobbies.

Meanwhile, Colliers Queenstown is advertising the 247sq m space is available from August. Ngāi Tahu Property will also be renovating the exterior