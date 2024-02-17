Last days to have your say

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust CEO Julie Scott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust boss Julie Scott (right) says about 900 responses have so far been received to the Queenstown Renters’ Survey.

She’s hoping to hit 2000 responses by the time it closes off late this coming Tuesday night.

"We’re really encouraging people to share the survey for those who haven’t done it already, and help us help them," she said.

Conducted via independent researcher Katherine Davies, the survey covers a wide range of topics affecting renters, including houselessness.

It also canvasses discrimination in finding housing, which aligns with an indicator from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s ‘Homelessness Outlook’, while a ‘wellbeing’ section’s also been added to align with Queenstown council’s ‘Quality of Life’ survey question.

The information provided will be used to support funding applications to central and local government, and inform work being done to help improve housing for renters.

Scott says her team hasn’t been analysing responses as they’ve come in — results are expected in April.

The survey’s available at qlcht.org.nz