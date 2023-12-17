Licking her art into shape

Queenstown artist Sharon Duncan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local artist Sharon Duncan, known for her quirky portraiture, puts the finishing touches to a mural on a Chorus box in Queenstown CBD’s Beach St.

Part of Chorus’ nationwide campaign to pretty up its telecommunications cabinets, Duncan called her successful submission — featuring an older woman licking an ice cream with some random bees around her — ‘Bee in the moment’.

"We had to link it to Queenstown and the environment we’re in.

"To me, it’s just stopping, having an ice cream, enjoying the environment around you.

"We just need to take these moments and not be rushing around like we do."

Duncan says the character’s "a very loose adaptation of a friend’s mother, and she features a lot in my work, usually with a glass of red wine in her hand, not ice cream."