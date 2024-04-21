Life drawing alive again

Two more four-week blocks of life drawing classes are recommencing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown Arts Society’s life drawing classes with nude models resume this Sunday following a successful pilot programme last month.

The classes at Remarkables Park’s Te Atamira — for which no experience is needed — run for four Sundays in a row, from 4pm till 5.45pm, and then for four Wednesdays from May 29, from 6 till 7.45pm.

This Sunday’s class and the May 29 one are free due to funding from the council’s creative communities scheme. The other classes are $28 via teatamira.nz or queenstownartsociety.co.nz

Attendees are asked to bring clean drawing materials and a sketchbook.

The tutor is again local artist and graphic designer Kasia Hebda, though some classes are untutored.

Hebda says life drawing’s one of the best ways to learn the basics of drawing in general.