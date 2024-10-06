Screening soon in Frankton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Premium New Zealand cinema chain Silky Otter opens late next month or early December in semi-submerged quarters in the new research and innovation building on Market St.
It’ll offer eight identical cinemas each with 48 recliner seats with little tables in front for in-house food and drinks.
"It’s a fully-immersive experience, laser projection, surround sound and all that kind of stuff," says Silky Otter owner, Auckland-based Neil Lambert.
This’ll be his seventh NZ complex, making Silky Otter the largest NZ-owned chain.
"This location’s been kind of discussed since 2018, 2019, so before Covid, so it’s going to be good to finally see it out of the ground."
He adds: "We’ve just got a massive affinity with Queenstown. My wife and I got married there and we’ve spent so much time there."
Calling himself "just a movie geek", Lambert says they’ll screen a broad range of movies including foreign films and art-house movies as well as blockbusters which may be rolled out in several of the auditoriums at different times.
Each cinema will have five to six screenings a day between about 10am and 9pm.
Lambert says he’s not set ticket prices yet, "but a number of our locations are around $26 for a seat".
"We are a premium offering but we’re just your everyday movie ticket price."
There’ll also be a locals’ loyalty programme.
Lambert, who’ll employ 30-plus staff, says he won’t be competing with Arrowtown’s boutique Dorothy Browns, which he rates — "we’re going to have some good conversations with them about content and what they can take".
"But there’s a big gap in regards to the everyday cinema-going experience [in Queenstown]."
To whet movie-goers’ appetites, he says his opening bill’s likely to include Gladiator II, Wicked, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.
As for ‘Silky Otter’, Lambert says he didn’t want a stock-standard name but something a bit random.
"And when you sit in a Silky Otter, then you immediately know what it is."