Screening soon in Frankton

What each of the eight auditoriums will look like. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The curtain’s about to go up on a large Queenstown cinema complex, at Frankton’s Remarkables Park, that’s set to become a major attraction.

Premium New Zealand cinema chain Silky Otter opens late next month or early December in semi-submerged quarters in the new research and innovation building on Market St.

It’ll offer eight identical cinemas each with 48 recliner seats with little tables in front for in-house food and drinks.

"It’s a fully-immersive experience, laser projection, surround sound and all that kind of stuff," says Silky Otter owner, Auckland-based Neil Lambert.

This’ll be his seventh NZ complex, making Silky Otter the largest NZ-owned chain.

Silky Otter Cinemas managing director Neil Lambert.

Lambert says "we’ve been looking at getting into Queenstown for a long time".

"This location’s been kind of discussed since 2018, 2019, so before Covid, so it’s going to be good to finally see it out of the ground."

He adds: "We’ve just got a massive affinity with Queenstown. My wife and I got married there and we’ve spent so much time there."

Calling himself "just a movie geek", Lambert says they’ll screen a broad range of movies including foreign films and art-house movies as well as blockbusters which may be rolled out in several of the auditoriums at different times.

Each cinema will have five to six screenings a day between about 10am and 9pm.

Lambert says he’s not set ticket prices yet, "but a number of our locations are around $26 for a seat".

"We are a premium offering but we’re just your everyday movie ticket price."

There’ll also be a locals’ loyalty programme.

Lambert, who’ll employ 30-plus staff, says he won’t be competing with Arrowtown’s boutique Dorothy Browns, which he rates — "we’re going to have some good conversations with them about content and what they can take".

"But there’s a big gap in regards to the everyday cinema-going experience [in Queenstown]."

To whet movie-goers’ appetites, he says his opening bill’s likely to include Gladiator II, Wicked, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

As for ‘Silky Otter’, Lambert says he didn’t want a stock-standard name but something a bit random.

"And when you sit in a Silky Otter, then you immediately know what it is."