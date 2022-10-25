Lovingly restored villa up for sale

Sheena Haywood and Stephen Brent, with their dog, Valli, have put Queenstown’s historic Laurel Bank House on the market after a DIY restoration project unlike almost anything seen before in the Wakatipu. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

It is the end of an era for one of Queenstown’s oldest properties, brought back to life by local couple Sheena Haywood and Stephen Brent.

In February, 2007, a dilapidated, derelict and dire-looking Laurel Bank House was painstakingly moved in three sections from its former site, on the corner of Stanley St and Frankton Rd, to its new home on a two-hectare section at Max’s Way — before Shotover Country existed.

A "ginormous" DIY project unlike almost anything ever seen in the Wakatipu followed to restore the now 130-year-old home, one of Queenstown’s first commercial accommodation properties, to its former glory.

It was, in a way, meant to be.

Ms Haywood and Mr Brent already owned the Max’s Way section and came to town one Friday morning for breakfast. They discussed what they wanted to put on the site, and made a list.

A town planner stopped by, looked at the list, and mentioned the "house up the hill", Ms Haywood said.

While it wasn’t for sale at the time, it did need to be moved to make way for a planned 105-room accommodation complex for workers on the section by Perron Laurel Ltd — where the Ramada now is.

The initial plan had been to retain part of the house and move it elsewhere, but demolish the rest.

Ms Haywood immediately went to visit heritage architect Jackie Gillies, who pulled out a "massive portfolio" and started talking her through Laurel Bank, and before she knew it she was gingerly tip-toeing through the decrepit building, the interior of which was covered in graffiti, with missing floorboards and more than its fair share of fire damage thanks to squatters over the years.

"I just got the vibe from her and [thought] she’d be perfect," Ms Haywood said.

"I had no idea of what was coming up — zip, zero, nada — except that I’m practical, I can wield a paintbrush and am not bad on the hammer."

The double-bay villa, which boasts a total of 21 rooms including an expansive hallway, library, six bedrooms, dining room, lounge rooms, kitchen, en suites and an extra bathroom, has since been meticulously restored by the couple, with help from former owner Harold Overton’s son, Robert, who provided details of what used to be where.

An old black and white photo of Laurel Bank, taken when it was owned by Harold, was pored over by builders and architects to reinstate the exterior to as close as possible to its original state, while antique stores up and down New Zealand were scoured by the couple for internal elements, harking back to yesteryear.

Opening it up as a bed and breakfast in 2015, "just the one B" had been on offer since 2017, Ms Haywood said, laughing.

Having dutifully restored Laurel Bank to its former glory and "meticulously gone over every detail of her", Ms Haywood and Mr Brent had made the tough decision to put the property on the market.

Mr Brent wanted to contribute more to junior golf in the Wakatipu, while Ms Haywood, NZSki’s adaptive snowsports programme lead, would again immerse herself in the Canadian system during the northern hemisphere winter to gain knowledge she could bring back.

"It just doesn’t really make sense for us to have beautiful, large Laurel Bank," she said.

"As much as we love her, and she is part of my beating heart, in order to move to the next chapter [we have to] share the love with somebody else ... to look after her.

"It took a bit of soul-searching to get there, but I’m conscious as you get older there are only so many time slots and energy slots that you’ve got, so which bits do you want to do the most?

"We just thought it was time."

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz