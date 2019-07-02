Man charged over Queenstown 'coward punch'

A man was taken to hospital with a concussion after a "coward's punch'' in Queenstown at the weekend.

Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said two men got into a verbal argument outside Night 'n Day about 2.30am on Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man then hit the other man in the head once. The victim then fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.

He was taken to hospital for assessment, and was found to have a concussion, Sgt Matheson said.

The 22-year-old was charged with injuring with intent to injure, and will appear in the Queenstown District Court on August 5.