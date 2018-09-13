Man facing burglary charges after raid

Police officers leaving a property on Jones Ave, Lower Shotover, after executing a search warrant yesterday morning. Photo: Guy Williams

Queenstown police have arrested a man in connection with burglaries and thefts around Frankton, after executing a search warrant.

Officers, assisted by the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad, searched a home in Lower Shotover yesterday morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken into custody.

Officers found several items of stolen property in a vehicle allegedly used by the man.

He has been remanded in custody to face theft and burglary charges at Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Police said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents.

Elsewhere in Queenstown, a suspected drink-driver is due to appear in court after crashing his car and ending up on another person's property.

The 26-year-old man, of Queenstown, crashed about 8.15pm on Tuesday in Shotover Country.

He recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 869mcg - more than three times the legal limit - when breath-tested by officers.

He is due to appear in court next week.

Officers were also called to deal with a dispute outside Fergburger in Shotover St about 11pm on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old Queenstown man was arrested and charged withdisorderly behaviour. He has been released on bail.