Man has serious head injuries after Queenstown fall

A man has serious head injuries after apparently falling down a steep bank in Turner St. Photo: Google Maps

A man has serious head injuries after apparently falling down a steep bank in Queenstown's town centre this morning.

A police officer was taking photographs of the scene at the top of the Turner St cul-de-sac about 8.30am.

A pool of blood, a blood-stained shirt and a pair of shoes could be seen.

The man is being treated in Lakes District Hospital.

Queenstown police are expected to provide an update later this morning.