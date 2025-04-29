Man has serious head injuries after Queenstown fall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has serious head injuries after apparently falling down a steep bank in Queenstown's town centre this morning.
A police officer was taking photographs of the scene at the top of the Turner St cul-de-sac about 8.30am.
A pool of blood, a blood-stained shirt and a pair of shoes could be seen.
The man is being treated in Lakes District Hospital.
Queenstown police are expected to provide an update later this morning.