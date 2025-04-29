Tuesday, 29 April 2025

10.32 am

Man has serious head injuries after Queenstown fall

    By Guy Williams
    A man has serious head injuries after apparently falling down a steep bank in Turner St. Photo: Google Maps

    A man has serious head injuries after apparently falling down a steep bank in Queenstown's town centre this morning.

    A police officer was taking photographs of the scene at the top of the Turner St cul-de-sac about 8.30am.

    A pool of blood, a blood-stained shirt and a pair of shoes could be seen.

    The man is being treated in Lakes District Hospital.

    Queenstown police are expected to provide an update later this morning.

     

     

