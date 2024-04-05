Man seriously hurt in Remarkables ski area

A man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after being injured in the Remarkables ski field area.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance, a rescue helicopter and an operations manager was sent to the scene about 2.50pm today.

‘‘We’re not sure how he acquired his injuries. We just know that he was injured.

‘‘He’s been taken in a serious condition to Dunedin Hospital.’’

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at a "commercial property" and WorkSafe had been notified.