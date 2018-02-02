Man sought over incident in Queenstown CBD

Queenstown police are asking for help from the public to identify a man they want to speak to about an alleged incident in the town this week.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said police wanted to hear from anyone who might have seen the man in the resort's CBD between about midnight and 2am on Thursday, February 1.

He was wearing a grey singlet and jeans, has tattoos on his left arm and had a beard.

In a post on the Southern District Police Facebook page, police asked others to share the post - particularly if they worked in Queenstown bars or accommodation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis via Queenstown police on (03) 441-1600.