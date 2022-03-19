Maritime NZ stresses drug tests are vital

A Go Orange jet-boat. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Maritime New Zealand has backed the sentence of a Queenstown man and the company he worked for, saying the jet-boat crash that happened while the driver had drugs and alcohol in his system was an incredibly frustrating and disappointing incident.

A Maritime New Zealand prosecution of Go Orange Ltd and the driver, Levi Kjeld Prier, resulted in both admitting a single charge of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

In a written decision released this week, Go Orange was fined $150,000 and Prier $10,000.

Go Orange is a former brand of South Island tourism company Wayfare, which rebranded as RealNZ in October.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2020, injuring four of the 23 people on board.

The incident saw the vessel strike two rocks, at speeds of up to 80kmh, while travelling along the Kawarau River.

A toxicology report found the driver, who was employed by Go Orange, as a casual, had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Maritime New Zealand southern compliance manager Domonic Venz said it was an incredibly frustrating and disappointing incident.

"Anyone stepping on-board a vessel, especially a commercial vessel, should be safe in the knowledge the skipper is suitably qualified, fit to operate the vessel, clean and sober."

Despite having a drug and alcohol policy in place, at the time of the incident Go Orange did not conduct random drug or alcohol tests on its casual drivers who were not undertaking regular shifts.

"Whether the driver regularly worked or picked up odd shifts, both they and the company have a responsibility to their passengers and the tourism sector as a whole.

"We want all maritime operators to use this as a reminder to check their policies and talk with staff about their responsibilities," Mr Venz said.

The company had since changed its drug and alcohol practices to address the issues identified.